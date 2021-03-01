Multiple Sclerosis Society holding virtual fundraising walk

One positive aspect is that the virtual format makes it easier for people in different communities to network.

“Some people are excited about attending a self-help group in Prescott when they live down in Tucson, and I am able to jump on calls in Yuma and other areas around the state that I might normally be unable to participate in since they are too far away,” LaPolice Cummins said.

The Arizona Chapter has also pivoted to virtual workshops, conferences and other presentations in hopes of countering the social isolation resulting from COVID. Anyone with questions about MS can also contact the MS Navigator Program at 1-800-344-4867.

“We are always concerned about whether people are getting the resources they need and want to make sure people with MS have the connections that are so important to them,” she said.

COVID-19 has been an additional cause of concern, since MS impacts the immune system, according to LaPolice Cummins.