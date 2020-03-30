National Guard members providing support for food bank operations

Arizona National Guard members are working to help the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona assemble food packages and distribute them.
About 30 service members arrived last week at the food bank. After a brief tour, the personnel began working on food assembly lines, distributing emergency food in the parking lot and other support duties.
Gov. Doug Ducey called on the Guard to support grocery stores and food banks in Arizona.
This week, an additional 30 Guard members are expected to provide more support to the food bank, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
The 60 total Guard members are expected to help out at the food bank for an indefinite period of time.
The food bank’s hours have changed. The food bank is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
The food bank is at 3003 S. Country Club Road.
Hours at other food bank locations have also been adjusted. Go to communityfoodbank.org for those hours.
Some of the locations will be closed Wednesday, April 1, for inventory.
Anyone who would like to volunteer with the food bank can email volunteer@communityfoodbank.org
Also, monetary donations are greatly needed. To donate online, go to communityfoodbank.org/covid-19-update
The food bank is currently not accepting food donations from the public because of concerns about food safety.
