New county guidelines target coronavirus spread as gyms, restaurants reopen

A set of temporary health-code regulations for restaurants and other facilities for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic has been approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Expanding on Gov. Doug Ducey’s recommendations for businesses, the protective measures are intended to protect employees and customers even as the state’s stay-at-home order lifts.

The county was seeing improvements in the number of people impacted by the virus, but steps must continue to be taken to reduce the spread, including the enforcement of these safety measures, Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer Fransisco Garcia told supervisors Wednesday during an emergency meeting.

Garcia said he visited a local restaurant earlier this week to see how they were dealing with the guidelines and that this particular operator was going above and beyond what they were being asked to do by the county.

“To me, what that says is that these things can be brought into an operational setting without causing too much stress,” Garcia said. “At the end of the day, part of the reason for these guidelines is to reassure the public that someone is thinking about their risk and doing something affirmative to mitigate that.”

For restaurants and bars, this means that facilities must limit their indoor occupancy to 50% or lower, keep a minimum of 6 feet between tables and that dine-in services only be allowed if a party calls ahead first, among other things. With a temporary change in zoning requirements, restaurants will be allowed to expand their outdoor capacity .