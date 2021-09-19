New Pima County program aims to help students get their high school diploma

New program helps students graduate
The Pima County School Superintendent’s Office, in partnership with Grad Solutions, has launched a new high school diploma recovery program.
The PCSS Diploma Recovery Program is a free statewide initiative for students ages 16 to 21 who have been out of school for more than 30 days. There are about 18,000 young people in Pima County and more than 100,000 throughout the state who fit this criteria, a news release said.
“This program is to help our students in need achieve their goals and receive their high school diploma,” said Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams. “My first priority as superintendent is to get students to re-enroll in their district, charter or private school. If this is not an option, for whatever reason, we now have a program to help these students succeed. I am excited for the impact this program will have in our community and around the state.”
For more information, or to enroll, go to bit.ly/pcssdiploma.
SARSEF CEO departs, new CEO named
The head of the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation, Liz Bowman, is leaving the organization after 15 years.
“When I became CEO, my goal of ensuring the sustainability of the organization was clear, and I am incredibly proud to have reached that goal,” Bowman said. “I have watched it transform from a week-long celebration of the brightest minds in Southern Arizona run by a group of passionate volunteers, into an incredible organization focused on education equity where every child owns their potential and makes a difference in their world.”
As a child, Bowman competed in SARSEF’s Regional Science and Engineering Fair and has been involved in the organization ever since, a news release said. Before becoming CEO, she was a board member and staff member.
Under her leadership, the organization grew from four employees to 12 to serve the growing statewide demand for science and engineering education services, the news release said. SARSEF has also developed and delivered five new programs during her tenure.
Chief Operating Officer Julie Euber will take Bowman’s place in October.
“I look forward to continuing SARSEF’s long tradition of supporting and celebrating opportunities for Arizona students to get involved in science and engineering,” Euber said.
Rotary gives $1K for teacher org
Casas Adobes Rotary donated $1,000 to Tucson Values Teachers as part of its new monthly program, Smiles, to recognize events and projects that create smiles in the community, a news release said.
The rotary’s signature program involves recognizing eighth-graders for leadership, academic achievement and civic engagement from schools in northwest Tucson. Each of those students who stays in northwest schools is eligible to apply for a scholarship during their senior year. Over the past 31 years of the program, the rotary has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships.
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara