New Pima County program aims to help students get their high school diploma

New program helps students graduate

The Pima County School Superintendent’s Office, in partnership with Grad Solutions, has launched a new high school diploma recovery program.

The PCSS Diploma Recovery Program is a free statewide initiative for students ages 16 to 21 who have been out of school for more than 30 days. There are about 18,000 young people in Pima County and more than 100,000 throughout the state who fit this criteria, a news release said.

“This program is to help our students in need achieve their goals and receive their high school diploma,” said Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams. “My first priority as superintendent is to get students to re-enroll in their district, charter or private school. If this is not an option, for whatever reason, we now have a program to help these students succeed. I am excited for the impact this program will have in our community and around the state.”

For more information, or to enroll, go to bit.ly/pcssdiploma.

SARSEF CEO departs, new CEO named

The head of the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation, Liz Bowman, is leaving the organization after 15 years.