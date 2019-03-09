If you go

What: TEDxUofA: Aberration

When: Friday, March 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. Check in starts at 3 p.m. and an intermission at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Auditorium of the Environment and Natural Resources 2 Building (ENR2), located north of East 6th Street at 1064 E. Lowell St.

Admission: General admission is $25. Students pay $10.

VIP ticket holders get one reserved seat, a merchandise bag and admission into an exclusive after party.

General VIP pay $50 and VIP students pay $25.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tedxuofa.com

Tip: If the old website is showing up, clear out the cache of your browser or go into a private browser window.