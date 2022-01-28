Nominations sought for first Community Safety Awards in Pima County

The Pima County Attorney's Office is looking for local heroes who are working to make the community a safer place.
The office is accepting nominations through Tuesday, Feb. 1, for its inaugural Community Safety Awards.
A panel of judges from the office as well as the county Board of Supervisors, Tucson Police Department and county Sheriff's Department will select the honorees from online nominations, which can be submitted to pcao.pima.gov/safety-awards.
County residents of any age are eligible for nomination.
Nominators should describe the person, provide detailed examples of how the person has made the community safer, and explain why his or her work is important to the community and people they serve.
"True community safety is about bringing everyone together to accomplish our shared vision of a healthy, prosperous, and inclusive Pima County for all," Patrick Robles, community outreach coordinator for PCAO, said in a news release.
"It's about the people who organize food drives, mentor young people, check on their neighbors, or simply commit to random acts of kindness and generosity. And it's important that we recognize those folks and encourage others to follow their lead," he said.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover will recognize the winners at a March ceremony.
"We are trying very hard to encourage people to look out for one another and support initiatives that address the root causes of harm before it happens," Conover said. "That’s the goal of the Community Safety Awards."
