Tucson Youth Music Center, a program of The Symphony Women’s Association
Mission: The Youth Music Center offers weekly music instruction, with loaner instruments/music to underserved and at-risk children at no cost.
Wish List: Musical instruments: violins, violas, flutes, clarinets, guitars, trumpets, electronic keyboards, Orff instruments; music supplies: sturdy music stands, tuners, strings, metronomes, rosin, mouthpieces; office supplies, i.e., copier paper, three-hole folders and binders; in-kind catering services for receptions after student recitals; sponsor a student by donating to the TYMC Scholarship Fund; donations to building fund, or offering your expertise to help with the renovation.
Address: 8 E. 15th St., Tucson, AZ 85701, 882-6653; tucsonmusicschool.org/tucson-youth-music-center/
Shyann Kindness
Mission: Put smiles on challenged children’s faces by teaching kindness and anti-bullying and providing unexpected gifts.
Wish List: New toys and games for all ages of children and teens; store gift cards so that teens can buy their own clothing and toiletries; school supplies for all grades.
Address: Donations can be dropped off at 120 S. Houghton Road, Suite 138-237; 449-3096; www.Shyannkindness.org
BizELife
Mission: Advances entrepreneurial mindset for all stages to start a business or profession & promote giving to those in need.
Wish List: New electric toothbrushes; donations; sturdy paper plates and utensils.
Address: By appointment only for goods or services; 480-438-0047.