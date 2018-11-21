Jurors found Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, two hours after they told the judge they were deadlocked and he told them to keep deliberating.
The acquittal came Wednesday in the Tucson courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Raner Collins.
The jury didn't fill out the verdict form on a voluntary manslaughter charge, so prosecutors are arguing Swartz could be tried again, but defense attorneys say otherwise. Involuntary manslaughter is the lesser of the two charges the jury considered. The judge set a status conference for Dec. 11.
Swartz was on trial for the second time in the 2012 cross-border shooting death of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodríguez.
"It's been a long road" for Swartz, said Sean Chapman, one of two attorneys representing the agent. "And now it's over. The jury did the right thing."
He said that Swartz, who is on administrative leave, was weeping and incredibly relieved. Chapman doesn't know whether or not he will return to the Border Patrol.
While the prosecutors couldn't comment on the verdict, Assistant U.S. Attorney Wallace Kleindienst said they respected the jury's decision.
Collins told the jurors they could go downstairs to the jury room if they wanted to speak with news reporters, but none did.
Swartz was acquitted of second-degree murder charges in April, but the first jury wasn't able to make a decision on the lesser manslaughter charges.
The government decided to retry the case and the second trial began Oct. 23.
On Oct. 10, 2012, Swartz fired his pistol through the Nogales border fence 16 times in 34 seconds, from three different positions, in response to rock throwers.
Elena Rodríguez was struck eight times in the back and twice in the head. The government argued Swartz's use of deadly force was not justified and that the agent had continued to shoot the teen after he was alive on the ground because he was fed up.
While the agent's attorneys didn't contest the agent shot and killed the teen, they argued it was in self-defense. Also, because the teen was killed by one of the first shots, they said, the rest of the shots are legally irrelevant.
The defense described a chaotic scenario in a dangerous area along the border known for smuggling and where "rockings" are not uncommon. Swartz testified he had to make a split-second decision and elected to defend himself and his fellow law enforcement officers that night.