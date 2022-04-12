Officials warn Tucsonans of rise in rattlesnake, scorpion activity

As the weather continues to get warmer, an increase in rattlesnake and scorpion bites has been seen, the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center reported.

The Banner Poison and Drug Information Center has already seen an increase in calls regarding rattlesnake and scorpion bites, a news release said. Arizona usually has around 200 rattlesnake envenomations annually and over 10,000 scorpion stings reported.

“As we move into the warmer months of the year, more and more of Arizona’s venomous critters become active”, said Bryan Kuhn, clinical educator at the Banner Poison Center, in a news release. “If you see a snake in the wild, try to go around the snake and give a wide distance, if possible, or just turn back and find another safer route.”

If a rattlesnake is around the home, the information center urges people to call a professional pest-control company to relocate the snake as opposed to trying to move or kill the snake yourself, the news release said.

Since rattlesnakes and scorpions hide underneath structures such as wood, brush and rock piles, removing the debris piles can help minimize rattlesnake and scorpion activity, the news release said.

Many children are also bitten or stung by venomous creatures, with a little over a dozen cases of rattlesnake bites and thousands of scorpion stings annually, the news release said. The information center encourages parents to start warning their children about the creatures and to stay away and don’t touch.

If anyone is stung by a scorpion, they should call the poison center right away at 1-800-222-1222 or 602-253-3334. In case of a rattlesnake bite, the information center advises the person to stay calm and call 911.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

