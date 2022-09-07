 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omicron booster shot now available in Tucson

Residents of Pima County residents can now get the bivalent COVID-19 booster at the county's public health centers and most local pharmacies, officials say.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star, File

Pima County residents can now get the bivalent COVID-19 booster at the county's public health centers and most local pharmacies. 

The new Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent — which contains the mRNA vaccine for the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the mRNA vaccine for the omicron strain — is designed to target both the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

“As COVID-19 continues, it’s important to use new tools — such as these bivalent boosters — to increase protection against the virus and its variants,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the county's Health Department.

“One thing that hasn’t changed is that staying up to date on your COVID vaccinations, including boosters when eligible, is the very best way to prevent serious outcomes from COVID.”

The county's Abrams Clinic, 3950 S. Country Club Road, is open for the vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. No appointment is needed, and residents 18 and older are eligible. 

Other Pima County clinics offering the shots include the Theresa Lee Public Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court; the county's Tucson East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway, Suite E; and the Tucson North Clinic, 3550 N. First Ave. 

Residents can also check for appointments at local pharmacies by logging on at pima.gov/covid19vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its official recommendation for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines on Sept. 1.

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 520-235-0308 or pmachelor@tucson.com

