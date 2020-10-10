Pandemic upends plans, adds stress for first-generation, Latino college students

University of Arizona senior Armando Ramirez is not just facing the stress of figuring out college online with an unreliable internet connection. He is not only dealing with working two part-time jobs to help support his mom and ailing grandmother, while himself being uninsured during a pandemic.

He is also experiencing personal tragedy. Eight of his extended family members in California and in Sonora, Mexico, have died from COVID-19, he said. Although he didn’t know many of them personally, his relatives’ pain has been visceral, he said.

“I’m seeing my mom and grandma grieve. They shut down for a while,” said Ramirez, 21, who shares a home with his mom and grandmother in Tucson. “I don’t get to feel sad — I don’t have time. I just don’t.”

Across the nation, recent high school graduates and current college students faced a daunting summer due to the pandemic.

They have weathered months of uncertainty about their fall higher education plans, at a time of limited communication with educators.

But for many Latino students, especially those who are the first in their family to attend college — known as “first-generation” college students — the financial and logistical barriers created by the pandemic have been particularly difficult.

For some Tucson grads, their college dreams are slipping away, said Rene Fernandez, school counselor at Flowing Wells High School, where about 68% of students are Latino, and many will be first-generation college students.

“I’ve lost sleep over it. I think we’re going to see some really low numbers on those kids actually making it to college” this fall, Fernandez said over the summer.