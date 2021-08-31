Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise in Pima County

When the back-to-school process commenced last year, “the schools had complete liberty to implement whatever mitigation strategies they wanted to,” Garcia said. “That's really different from the reality that we're living now, which is many more children in the classroom, a very highly transmissible variant and a population of very vulnerable children, that is, children who are not vaccine age-eligible.”

Overall, Garcia said the percentage of cases in schools with mask requirements tends to be lower.

“When we look at the number of cases, (schools with masking requirements) are the school districts that, right now, are having a lower infection rate,” he said. “So we do believe that mask mandates in schools actually have an impact.”

Hospitalizations

may plateau

About 20% of the county’s ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, and Garcia said he’s “not concerned about ICU bed capacity at this time.”

“Other counties are experiencing way higher ICU utilization on the part of COVID patients,” he said. “It's too early to sort of claim victory, and I'm certainly not doing that. But the overall trend looks like we may be starting to plateau at the very least.”