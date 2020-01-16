2 people hospitalized after exposure to carbon monoxide on Tucson's NW side

You are the owner of this article.
Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday due to carbon monoxide exposure at a home on Tucson's northwest side.

Deputies responded in the afternoon to a check welfare call at the home in the 6000 block of North Montebella Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Firefighters from Northwest Fire District and Golden Ranch Fire District were dispatched to the medical emergency and found the two people on the ground outside the home. Both were taken to Banner-University Medical Center.

The incident has been contained, the department said.  

There is no danger to the surrounding neighborhood, which is southeast of West Orange Grove Road and North La Cholla Boulevard. 

No further information has been released.

