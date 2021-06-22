Pima County adopts biggest budget ever: $2.1B

Scott clarified he supports approving the funding for the body-worn cameras, but that the policies guarding them should be finalized before they are approved for use.

“I’m in support of this purchase, but there have been questions raised around this country about policies that govern the use of body-worn cameras, including when the footage from those body-worn cameras are released to the public,” Scott said. “I’m not trying to assert authority that the board does not have, but I think we do have authority over purchases and there’s information I would like to know before the purchases we approve are finalized.”

According to Nanos, the sheriff’s department has developed a draft of the guidelines for body-worn cameras and will likely finalize it this week.

“I feel like there’s a great lack of trust from this board and this current chair, and I don’t understand why,” Nanos said. “I really do struggle with the issue of submitting for your review policies that you know are going to lead to questions and then hold us hostage, if you will, for funding this program.”

The county attorney’s office will look into the board’s authority to review a body-worn camera policy for the sheriff’s department and return with clarification.

