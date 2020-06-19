Pima County approves mask-wearing ordinance, but without enforcement

A mask-wearing requirement to help quell the spread of the coronavirus was approved Friday by Pima County Supervisors, superseding some of the requirements Tucson Mayor Regina Romero instituted in a similar order a day earlier.

The two main differences in the county’s ordinance compared with Romero’s plan:

Eliminating the possibility of a civil or criminal penalty for not wearing a mask.

Raising the minimum age for a person needing to wear a mask in public to 5 years old, up from the city’s requirement for children as young as 2.

Supervisors cited Arizona’s spike in coronavirus infections, especially among people in an age group previously reporting little to no cases, for moving quickly to institute mask rules. The resolution covers all of Pima County, including incorporated areas like Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley.

Tribal lands in Pima County are not included.

The county made its mask-wearing requirements immediate. Romero’s citywide ordinance was set to take effect Saturday at 6 a.m.

During the supervisors emergency meeting Friday afternoon, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry cited data showing more than 800 infections for the month of June for people ages 20 to 44.

During the county’s Road to Recovery subcommittee meeting earlier in the day, Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said that almost all of the new case growth has been with patients in that age group, most of which occurred after the May 11 lifting of Arizona’s stay-home order.