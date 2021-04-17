Pima County, halfway to vaccination goal, aims to fill empty slots

"What that will tell us is whether we’re still going strong or whether we’re reaching the apex of demand," said Mark Evans, communications director for the county. "This is occurring at the same time we’re starting to change the PODS from outdoors to indoors, which will give us the flexibility to adjust hours and number of PODS to make sure they remain efficient and cost effective."

Pacheco said it's important to remember that the supply of vaccine has increased dramatically over the last few weeks and so, with more vaccine and more places to get shots, things look different.

“There is more and more vaccine flowing to community partners, to the pharmacies, our mobile clinics, and more," he said. "This could be relieving the stress on these larger sites.”

"A very significant shift over the last two weeks"

There’s also been a significant shift at the Tucson Convention Center vaccination site, said Andy Squire, public information officer for the city.

During the peak, Squire said they were averaging 1,500 to 1,800 per day. But now the daily average is about 600 to 800. Take last Tuesday, April 13, as an example: there were 640 appointments and about 30 walk-ins.