Pima County issues voluntary nightly curfew to curb coronavirus spread

As the spread of coronavirus reaches unprecedented levels in Arizona, the Pima County Health Department on Monday issued a public health advisory and implemented a voluntary nightly curfew through the end of the year.

The Health Department reported 878 new coronavirus infections Sunday, the highest single day total since the pandemic began in March. It also recorded the largest weekly case count last week at 2,575 cases.

Public health officials are asking that Pima County residents observe a voluntary curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly through Dec. 31. It does not apply to residents who do not have a fixed address.

Under the curfew, residents may leave home to attend work or other essential activities such as grocery shopping, obtaining medical care, caring for family members or other emergency situations.

While the county does not have the authority to mandate a curfew, officials said they are hoping residents will take the recommendation seriously and work to prevent further transmission.

“This is a first step,” said County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “We’re trying to get people to pay attention since we’re now at the worst point we’ve ever been with infections.”

The public health advisory comes as hospitals across the state are being inundated with patients, for both COVID-19 and other illnesses. During a Tucson City Council meeting last week, county Health Director Theresa Cullen said “our hospitals are in trouble.” According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, hospital bed capacity is down to 10% as of Monday, which is the lowest level since July.