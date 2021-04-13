Pima County pausing Johnson & Johnson shots, for now

The Pima County Health Department is temporarily pausing its distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The CDC has reported six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in U.S. citizens who received the J&J vaccine. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered nationwide.

The county's Health Department has given 24,600 doses of J&J vaccine since the first doses arrived here in early March, primarily through its mobile clinics. The county has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Pima County will give the Moderna vaccine in place of the J&J vaccine for now, and there's no expectation the county will need to cancel any appointments or vaccination events.

“Vaccines available today are safe and effective,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's Health Department director. “And although out of an abundance of caution we have paused the use of J&J, we urge unvaccinated (people) to continue to keep getting vaccinated.”