Pima County pausing Johnson & Johnson shots, for now

The Pima County Health Department is temporarily pausing its distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The CDC has reported six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in U.S. citizens who received the J&J vaccine. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered nationwide.
The county's Health Department has given 24,600 doses of J&J vaccine since the first doses arrived here in early March, primarily through its mobile clinics. The county has not received any reports of adverse reactions.
Pima County will give the Moderna vaccine in place of the J&J vaccine for now, and there's no expectation the county will need to cancel any appointments or vaccination events.
“Vaccines available today are safe and effective,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's Health Department director. “And although out of an abundance of caution we have paused the use of J&J, we urge unvaccinated (people) to continue to keep getting vaccinated.”
The estimated risk of a blood clot from the J&J vaccine is about 1 in a million while the overall risk of dying if you get COVID-19 is about 1 in 100, said Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya, associate professor of immunobiology at the University of Arizona.
“Let’s say that there is a 10% chance that someone will catch COVID-19,” Bhattacharya said, "then the overall risk for an unvaccinated person catching and dying from COVID-19 is about 1 in 1,000, which is about 1,000 times more likely than having a complication from the J&J vaccine.”
Pima County residents who received the J&J vaccine and are experiencing within three weeks symptoms of severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath should contact their primary care physician immediately.
