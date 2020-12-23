Plan to help women enter workforce in Mexico thwarted by thieves and pandemic

Then Frklich noticed more than classroom training was needed.

“As I’m teaching, I’m hearing stomachs growling,” she says.

So Frklich contacted a cousin who lives near the school and sent her shopping for lunch supplies. That cousin began cooking meals for the students on the three days of weekly classes. Frklich dipped into her own pocket for the lunches.

The women had to have 800 hours of training during the first session in 2019. Because of the time spent training, the students were given a stipend that began at $80 a month to help them feed themselves and their children.

When many of the students began bringing their children along because there was no one to watch them, Promesa enclosed and upgraded an area of the building to create a day care center, complete with a caregiver.

Founder Elena Parra says Project Promesa is a nonprofit group of mostly women who work to improve the lives of the poorest communities in Mexico as well as Ecuador. Its focus primarily is on helping women, many who are abused, abandoned and trying to raise children.