Political Notebook: AZ GOP profits from election-fraud claims; plus more local fallout from the Jan. 6 D.C. disorder

“I fully support the occupation,” Morgan said via text. “Vandals and looters should be dealt with harshly.”

“That was a great day in America,” he said. “The saddest part of that day was later on that evening.”

He was referring to the vote to certify the presidential election, not to the indisputably sad and frightening moments in the day.

Morgan, who held a demonstration outside Romero’s home last year, said the recall effort has about half the signatures it needs in final, notarized form. The campaign needs a little under 25,000 valid signatures to force a recall.

Morgan contributed opinion columns to the Arizona Daily Star’s editorial page until he decided to run for Congress.

Biggs’ Tucson brothers speak out

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs has been spearheading efforts to question the presidential-election results, and his brothers in Tucson apparently are sick of it.

The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that Biggs’ brothers, Daniel and William, sent a letter to the editor decrying the Arizona congressman’s actions.