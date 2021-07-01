Political Notebook: Friese has big haul in CD 2 race

“I looked at some of the curriculum that was out there,” Kais said after the measure passed, on local talk radio show Wake Up! Tucson. “We are not using that curriculum at Continental, and I honestly don’t think any of our teachers were even thinking about it, but it’s all over the country. … And so I’m thinking, why do we wait until we have a lineup of parents going out the door, yelling and screaming? Why don’t we just address this right now?”

Critical race theory is an academic discipline typically studied at the collegiate and post-graduate level that examines how systemic racism maintains and reinforces inequity in public policies and practices.

The resolution at Continental doesn’t define critical race theory but says the administration should make sure nothing in the curriculum contains the concepts that one race is inherently superior or inferior to another race, that an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of their race or that someone’s moral character is determined by their race.

The state ban was similar, but also prohibits teaching students that any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or psychological distress because of their race, ethnicity or sex.