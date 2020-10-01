Political Notebook: Kelly targeted by Project Veritas; voter registration deadline is Monday

A right-wing group known for undercover stings and deceptive videos showed up unannounced Wednesday morning at the Tucson home of Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly and his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Campaign spokesman Jacob Peters said the three men from Project Veritas Action identified themselves and asked to speak to Kelly, then lingered on the property after they were told that he was not available, Peters said.

“They refused to leave Mark and Gabby’s front door for more than 30 minutes, and it took repeated requests to get them to step away and leave the property,” the spokesman said in a written statement. “They set up a camera and recorded something from the front driveway before eventually leaving.”

Peters said Giffords was not home at the time, but Kelly was inside the house preparing for his interview with the Arizona Daily Star’s editorial board. The police were not notified.

“This is beyond the pale, as is the fact that they are preparing some sort of disinformation campaign,” Peters said.

A spokesman for Project Veritas Action told the Arizona Republic the men were there to question Kelly about his stance on gun control and disputed that the men were asked repeatedly to leave.