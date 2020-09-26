In Arizona's CD2, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick takes 'nothing for granted' in challenge from Brandon Martin

"Her record speaks for herself," Martin said.

In a statement, Arielle Devorah, Kirkpatrick's campaign spokeswoman, said she's "been transparent" about why she missed the votes, referring to a stint in rehab for alcoholism. She made sure to submit her votes into the congressional record, where they weren't counted but reflected where she stood on issues.

For Kirkpatrick, she expressed skepticism that a Trump-aligned message from Martin would play well in the district, saying she's found that many in the district are "independent thinkers." She added that she's found Congress to have become less bipartisan in the era of Trump.

She called every election a "job evaluation." She said she hopes her work on the House's appropriations committee, where she's been able to secure funding for infrastructure projects in Arizona, such as the repair of roads and bridges, will lead to her re-election.