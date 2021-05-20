Political Notebook: Third Dem joins race for former Giffords seat in Congress

Legislative District 2 stretches from the south side of Tucson to the Mexican border. Daniel's sister, Rep. Alma Hernandez, won a seat in the state House in 2018 representing Legislative District 3.

Congressional District 2, currently represented by Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick, includes about half the Tucson area and stretches south and east to include all of Cochise County.

In an interview Thursday, Daniel Hernandez described himself as a "pragmatic" representative willing to work with Republicans.

"Not only am I able to talk about getting stuff done on a bipartisan manner, but I actually get it done," he said.

Among the three candidates in the race now, Hernandez could stake out a position as the more moderate one and perhaps expect to get business-community support. He has proven a prolific fundraiser in earlier campaigns.

One thing Hernandez is unlikely to get, though, is an endorsement from Giffords or her husband, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly. They have told the candidates they're not planning to endorse anyone, at least for now.

Engel said, "I welcome Daniel to the race" and added, "I don’t see it changing what I'm going to work on." Similarly, Friese, asked how his entry affects the race, said, "I don't think it changes a thing."