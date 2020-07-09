Political notebook: VIPs weigh in on county attorney race; Altar honors Richard Elias, Lincoln Project targets McSally

As the ballots were mailed out this week, last-minute endorsements and appeals went out for supporters of the candidates of Pima County attorney.

Tucson auto dealer Jim Click, a longtime donor to Republicans, sent out an email encouraging people to support Jonathan Mosher in the Democratic primary. There are no Republicans, so the winner of the Democratic primary will take over the top prosecutor’s office.

In the email, Click notes that Mosher is a fellow board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson, compliments his career at the Pima County Attorney’s office, and criticizes the progressive favorite Laura Conover.

“Her main endorser is Raul Grijalva, and she is supported by the far left. If she takes over our local prosecution office, our leadership in community safety and victim rights will absolutely unravel,” Click wrote, adding an appeal for donations.

Of course, an endorsement by Click is a mixed blessing for Mosher, since Democratic voters in the Tucson area are long accustomed to opposing him politically. The Star’s editorial board endorsed Mosher earlier this week.

Conover won a celebrity endorsement when musician John Legend weighed in with a tweet supporting her on Wednesday.

“Laura Conover will focus prosecution resources on the most serious cases as Pima County District Attorney, while redirecting those in need to the right services rather than jailing them,” wrote Legend, one of 15 people to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, in the statement as part of his advocacy for criminal justice reform.