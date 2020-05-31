Poll: Slight majority willing to send children back to school upon reopening

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey may be ready to send kids back into the classroom as soon as this coming week.

But many Arizonans do not share his views.

A new survey shows just 52% of those questioned said they would allow children to go back to school even though the governor allowed his stay-home order to expire earlier this month.

In fact, the findings by HighGround, a political consulting firm, found that 29.5% said they would definitely permit kids to go to school, with the balance of that 52% in the “probably yes” category.

More significant, nearly one out of every five people surveyed who actually have children in school said they would definitely not be putting their kids into seats.

The effects on the children aside, that could have devastating effects on the finances of schools as the state aid they get depends on attendance. It was only a special provision in state law this year that kept the funds coming, at the same regular rate, for students who were being taught at home.

But on the other side of the equation, if 20% of children don’t show up, that could make social distancing a bit easier.

The survey comes as Arizona Schools Chief Kathy Hoffman is scheduled to release some guidance and protocols Monday, June 1, about the best practices for reopening schools.

Hoffman, in a statement to Capitol Media Services, acknowledged there is some hesitation among parents. And that, she said, puts the burden on schools.

“Arizona Department of Education urges over-communication with parents and families, as well as including them in the process as schools develop their plans,” Hoffman said. “When parents know what the plans are and can provide input, they’re more likely to be assured regarding health and safety issues.”