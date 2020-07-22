Pressure builds on Arizona governor to base school reopening on COVID-19 data

Pressure is building on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to scrap the idea of setting a firm date for students to return to classrooms.

There is increasing consensus among some education and health officials that Arizona would be better served by spelling out the conditions under which in-school instruction could be considered safe — or at least less risky. That means establishing metrics to consider rates of coronavirus infection and spread and how fast schools can get test results.

All this comes against the backdrop of the governor having set an “aspirational” statewide date for in-classroom learning of Aug. 17.

Ducey is expected to provide his latest projections for restarting in-person instruction at a press conference Thursday.

Daniel Scarpinato, the governor’s chief of staff, said his boss is working with education officials and shares their goal of safely reopening schools “at the appropriate time.” And he indicated that Ducey was not necessarily opposed to some sort of metrics as well as providing flexibility to school districts.

But he said the issue needs to be kept in perspective.

“Schools are, if there is an essential service, they are the most essential service,” Scarpinato said. “We need to be thinking about how we best educate students and provide structured learning environments during a pandemic, which is not ending any time soon.”

That includes online learning “and how to do it right,” he said. But Scarpinato said there also need to be “options for students who have no place else to go, whose parents work, who may have special needs.”