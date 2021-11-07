Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried at Tucson cemetery on Veterans Day

The remains of Army Pfc. Glenn E. Collins, who was killed at the age of 21 in the Korean War, will be buried at South Lawn Cemetery on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. at 5401 S. Park Ave.

In an interview last year after Collins' remains were identified in April, sisters LaWanda Brothers and Kathern Ballentine said they were relieved that their brother was coming home to be laid to rest.

Collins will be buried where his parents and more than 80 relatives are interred.

"We have prayed and cried for 70 years, and now he will be coming home," said Brothers last year. She and Ballentine are the remaining survivors of Collins' immediate family.

“He was a wonderful brother who helped take care of the family when my parents were at work. Our dad was working at Edwards Air Force Base, and our mom worked at a cannery,” said Brothers, who was 13 when Collins, 19, enlisted in the Army in California. She said Collins was born in Marshall, Texas, and the family moved to Tucson and then to Tranquility, California, because their father worked construction jobs. The family eventually returned to Tucson and remained.