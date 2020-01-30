Remains of Korean War veteran identified, returning to Tucson in March

“The Chosin Reservoir is where Chinese entered the Korean War,” said James Bell on Thursday. Bell is an identification specialist with the Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

“It was an awful battle. The U.S. took a lot of losses, and a lot of soldiers were missing. U.S. forces were forced to withdraw from the Chinese forces, and remains stayed behind,” said Bell.

Ramirez was not among prisoners or remains returned to U.S. custody after the war, and the exact circumstances of his loss were unknown until 2018, officials said.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains of American service members killed during the Korean War, officials said.

Some of the returned remains were recovered from an area where Ramirez’s unit had fought the Chinese Communist Forces on the eastern side of the Chosin Reservoir, according to records.

The remains arrived on Aug. 1, 2018 to a specialized unit of the Defense Department in Hawaii, and scientists using DNA identified Ramirez in September 2019 from among these remains, said officials.