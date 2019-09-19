Local angle

Pima County’s nine largest school districts began this school year with 142 teacher vacancies despite teachers in all the districts getting raises for at least the second year in a row.

The number of vacancies, based on figures provided by districts, is about 19% less than the start of last school year. That excludes the Marana and Sahuarita districts, which didn’t provide last year’s numbers.

Tucson Unified School District, the region’s largest K-12 district, began the year with 62 teaching vacancies compared with 84 last year.

The Sunnyside Unified School District, the region’s second-largest, had 34 vacancies compared with 51 last year.

