Retired Tucson fire captain Edward Montano dies

Edward Montaño, a retired Tucson Fire Department captain who battled the historic Pioneer Hotel fire in 1970 — causing him to focus his career on fire prevention — died March 29 of complications from several falls. He was 88.

Montaño died at home under hospice care, said Margaret Montaño, Ed’s wife of 27 years. “We were best friends for many, many years before we married,” said Margaret. “I will always remember his kindness, fairness, strength and loyalty. He took care of his six siblings, his mother and grandmother until they passed,” said his wife.

During the Pioneer Hotel fire, Margaret recalled her husband telling her that he was told at one point to go to an area "where burn victims and cadavers" were being brought out of the hotel and he was to direct where the victims would be taken by ambulances to the hospitals, and where the dead bodies were taken to be picked up.

Montaño was sent into the hotel after the blaze was put out and he found out there was no sprinkler system, and the stairwells had no fire doors, which was the reason the fire spread so quickly. "That was when he decided prevention was more important than the aftermath of a tragedy," recalled Margaret Montaño.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the 11-story building just before midnight on Dec. 19, 1970, and flames raced up the floors trapping many guests in their rooms. Exits were locked to prevent thefts, and firetruck ladders were too short to reach the higher floors, causing children and adults to jump from windows to their deaths to escape the searing heat, according to a 2013 Arizona Daily Star news article. Others burned to death in their rooms, and most died of carbon-monoxide poisoning while waiting to be rescued. In total, 29 died, including one victim who died months later in a hospital, states the article.

"The Pioneer Hotel fire was one of the most tragic fires in Tucson history," said former TFD firefighter Mike McKendrick, who is chairman of the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation. "That fire led Ed into a career that made changes such as sprinklers in buildings and safe stairwells. He worked to enforce the fire codes and is known for his work in the fire prevention division," said McKendrick.

Margaret Montaño said the burn victims and the deaths stayed in her husband's mind forever. "That is why he believed fire prevention was so important. He could not believe there were no fire sprinklers in high rises in Tucson," said Margaret Montaño of her husband who climbed the ranks becoming inspector in 1974 and captain in 1980. He had more than a dozen fire inspectors under him. He retired in 1986.

Montaño joined the Tucson Retired Firefighters Association and he was among a core of members' efforts to restore a 1954 Mack pumper fire truck found in a salvage yard on the city's south side in the mid-1980s. It originally was a Long Beach California Fire Department truck that was retired and brought to Tucson in 1984 by a previous owner and parked at the salvage yard. The firefighters association purchased the truck through a donation by a local businessman in 2005, and members went to work raising funds and manpower to restore the historic truck into a "Last Alarm" hearse for public safety personnel in Arizona. It took the retired firefighters 10 years to completely restore the truck.

McKendrick said Montaño was a past president and founding board member of the Last Alarm Foundation and will be carried on the Last Alarm fire truck for his funeral services. The truck will be driven by Montaño's nephew, Station 8 firefighter Billy Eyrich Jr.

Montaño was born March 15, 1934 at the downtown Stork's Nest, a maternity home that provided a safe option for labor and delivery. It operated from the 1920s through the 1940s. He graduated from Tucson High School in the early 1950s, and after graduation he joined the Navy serving on the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga. Once he was honorably discharged in 1959, Montaño joined the Tucson Fire Department.

In addition to his wife, Montaño is survived by a stepson and stepdaughter, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be April 21, Thursday, at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 S. Sixth Ave., starting with a 10 a.m. viewing followed by a 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery at 3555 N. Oracle Road.

Donations can be made in memory of Montaño to The Last Alarm Foundation, P.O. Box 18408, Tucson, Az. 85731.

