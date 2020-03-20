Riding public transit in Tucson is free through March

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star. Click here to see the latest coronavirus updates in Southern Arizona.

The City of Tucson is making all public transit free in response to the virus outbreak, officials said Friday.

Beginning Saturday, Sun Tran, Sun Link and Sun Van riders will have their fares waived through the end of the March, a city news release said. Officials will reevaluate the changes in April.

Riders are encouraged to use transit for essential trips.

Officials also ask that passengers practice social distancing, creating six feet of space between each other.

To keep drivers safe, passengers now enter and exit the vehicles through rear doors, except for those using mobility devices, the news release said. A yellow line and rope will also be placed at the front of vehicles to keep people a safe distance from drivers.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.