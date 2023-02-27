Here’s a list of road closures and traffic construction in Tucson and Pima County for the week of Feb. 27:
I-10 construction/closures
Construction work along E. Frontage Rd. Southbound near E. Ruby Rd. will close a lane of traffic from Monday, Feb. 20 starting at 8 p.m. until Friday, March 17 at 6 a.m.
Re-construction work on the ramp from I-10 Westbound to E. Valencia Rd will force a lane closure from Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 5 a.m.
Re-construction work on the ramp from E. Valencia Rd to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 267 will close a lane of traffic from Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 5 a.m.
Maintenance work on I-19 Northbound from 29th St. to 22nd St. near Mile Post 63 to I-10 Westbound will close all lanes from Wednesday, March 1 at 10 p.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 4 a.m.
People are also reading…
Maintenance work on the ramp from W. 22nd St to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 259 will close all lanes to traffic from Wednesday, March 1 from 11 p.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 4 a.m.
Re-construction work on the ramp from I-10 Westbound to S. Alvernon Way will force a lane closure from Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 5 a.m.
Re-construction work on the ramp from I-10 Westbound to E. Irvington Rd. will close a lane of traffic from Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 5 a.m.
Road re-construction on the ramp from S. Hotel Dr. to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 264 will close a lane of traffic from Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 5 a.m.
Road re-construction on the ramp from S. Palo Verde Blvd. to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 264 will close a lane of traffic from Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 5 a.m.
Road re-construction on the ramp from I-10 Westbound to E. Ajo Way will close a lane of traffic from Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m. to Friday, March 3 at 5 a.m.
Road re-construction on the ramp from Ajo Way to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 263 will close a lane to traffic from Thursday, March 2 from 8 p.m. to Friday, March 3 at 5 a.m.
Road re-construction on the ramp from S. Kino Pkwy. to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 262 will force a lane closed from Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m. to Friday, March 3 at 5 a.m.
Other work and closures
Road alignment improvements will close W. Fort Lowell Road east of Houghton Road starting Monday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. until Friday, March 24.
While this list includes lane restrictions and closures, there could be other issues that affect traffic, including reduced speed limits and additional construction. Consult up-to-the-minute apps for any updates and changes.
Edward Celaya is a cannabis writer and host of the “Here Weed Go!” podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.