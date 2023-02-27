Here’s a list of road closures and traffic construction in Tucson and Pima County for the week of Feb. 27:

I-10 construction/closures

Construction work along E. Frontage Rd. Southbound near E. Ruby Rd. will close a lane of traffic from Monday, Feb. 20 starting at 8 p.m. until Friday, March 17 at 6 a.m.

Re-construction work on the ramp from I-10 Westbound to E. Valencia Rd will force a lane closure from Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 5 a.m.

Re-construction work on the ramp from E. Valencia Rd to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 267 will close a lane of traffic from Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 5 a.m.

Maintenance work on I-19 Northbound from 29th St. to 22nd St. near Mile Post 63 to I-10 Westbound will close all lanes from Wednesday, March 1 at 10 p.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 4 a.m.

Maintenance work on the ramp from W. 22nd St to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 259 will close all lanes to traffic from Wednesday, March 1 from 11 p.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 4 a.m.

Re-construction work on the ramp from I-10 Westbound to S. Alvernon Way will force a lane closure from Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 5 a.m.

Re-construction work on the ramp from I-10 Westbound to E. Irvington Rd. will close a lane of traffic from Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 5 a.m.

Road re-construction on the ramp from S. Hotel Dr. to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 264 will close a lane of traffic from Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 5 a.m.

Road re-construction on the ramp from S. Palo Verde Blvd. to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 264 will close a lane of traffic from Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 5 a.m.

Road re-construction on the ramp from I-10 Westbound to E. Ajo Way will close a lane of traffic from Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m. to Friday, March 3 at 5 a.m.

Road re-construction on the ramp from Ajo Way to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 263 will close a lane to traffic from Thursday, March 2 from 8 p.m. to Friday, March 3 at 5 a.m.

Road re-construction on the ramp from S. Kino Pkwy. to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 262 will force a lane closed from Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m. to Friday, March 3 at 5 a.m.

Other work and closures

Road alignment improvements will close W. Fort Lowell Road east of Houghton Road starting Monday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. until Friday, March 24.

While this list includes lane restrictions and closures, there could be other issues that affect traffic, including reduced speed limits and additional construction. Consult up-to-the-minute apps for any updates and changes.