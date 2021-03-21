Road Runner: ADOT unveils 5-year infrastructure plan for public feedback

Arizonans are being called to provide feedback on the state transportation department’s tentative five-year plan that includes funding for some highly anticipated projects in Pima County.
The department’s project focus between 2022 and 2026 is on the state’s major corridors, such as replacing the Gila River bridges on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
The five-year plan would allocate $83 million toward this project, one of the final pieces of the interstate in need of expansion between Tucson and Phoenix. The project is slated for construction in 2022.
A protected pedestrian walkway will also be added on the west side of the bridge.
The unveiling of the plan comes weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey announced $230 million in transportation infrastructure investments, including the bridge and expansion of the interstate between Casa Grande and Chandler.
Construction crews will use an Accelerated Bridge Construction technique keeping access open to nearly all vehicles by constructing the new bridge in two halves on each side of the existing bridge being used. The two halves of the bridge will be slide into place over two weekends, ADOT said.
The use of $150.3 million in COVID-19 relief funds will help complete the projects.
“The I-10 Gila River Bridge is the first step in completing the widening of the final 27-mile stretch of the key commerce corridor between Phoenix and Tucson,” the governor’s office said.
ADOT’s plan would also address pavement preservation to the tune of $1 billion over five years to bring 581 lane miles of road from poor or fair condition to good condition.
The plan would include $407 million over five years for projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as smart technology or addition of shoulders, ADOT said.
The widely anticipated Oracle Road improvements between the I-10 junction and West Miracle Mile to East Calle Concordia in Oro Valley are among the plan’s projects.
Improvements between West River Road and Calle Concordia, nearly 5 miles, is the first of three projects along Oracle Road, which is Arizona 77.
It will address not only pavement rehabilitation but include reconstructing driveways, sidewalks and sidewalk ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
The projects in the area will all be completed in two years, ADOT said.
The public is asked to submit comments through a survey at bit.ly/3lvVSr3.
Comments can also be made at the upcoming public hearings at 9 a.m. April 16, May 21 and June 3. The board will meet on June 18 to consider formal action on the final plan.
Meetings can be accessed through the board website at Aztransportationboard.gov.
Down the Road
Lane restrictions along La Cañada Drive
The southbound lanes of North La Cañada Drive, between West Moore and Tangerine roads, will continue to be reduced to one lane of travel through March 27.
The median improvement project could bring delays in the area due to traffic congestion.
All-way stop install on Irvington Road
Crews will install an all-way stop at West Irvington Road and South Joseph Avenue on Tuesday.
From 7 a.m. to noon, motorists should expect minor delays and use caution in the area.
