Road Runner: ADOT unveils 5-year infrastructure plan for public feedback

Arizonans are being called to provide feedback on the state transportation department’s tentative five-year plan that includes funding for some highly anticipated projects in Pima County.

The department’s project focus between 2022 and 2026 is on the state’s major corridors, such as replacing the Gila River bridges on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.

The five-year plan would allocate $83 million toward this project, one of the final pieces of the interstate in need of expansion between Tucson and Phoenix. The project is slated for construction in 2022.

A protected pedestrian walkway will also be added on the west side of the bridge.

The unveiling of the plan comes weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey announced $230 million in transportation infrastructure investments, including the bridge and expansion of the interstate between Casa Grande and Chandler.

Construction crews will use an Accelerated Bridge Construction technique keeping access open to nearly all vehicles by constructing the new bridge in two halves on each side of the existing bridge being used. The two halves of the bridge will be slide into place over two weekends, ADOT said.