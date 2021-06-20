Road Runner: Beware of driving risks as Tucson monsoon begins

Staff will also be monitoring radar to begin barricading these areas before incoming stormwater arrives.

After the water recedes, the department will evaluate the conditions and remove possible debris before moving barriers aside for motorists.

To help Tucsonans deal with monsoon rain, the department is offering free sandbags for the sixth consecutive year.

The sand will be placed at the Hi Corbett Field east parking lot at Reid Park, 700 S. Randolph Way. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week ahead of the city’s first forecasted storm, the department said.

However, visitors will need their own shovel as it is a self-serve site. There’s also a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

The bags will be available until the operation concludes in mid-September.

Tucsonans have gathered about 115,000 sandbags since 2016 as part of this program, the department said.

For motorists, the National Weather Service says it’s best to take heed to the following best safety practices: