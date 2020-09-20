Road Runner: Crucial hurdle cleared for $1.2 billion project improving I-10, Barraza-Aviation

While not directly tied to the ongoing Downtown Links project connecting Broadway and I-10, this will bring benefits in accessing the downtown area, according to ADOT.

The plans were put in motion to address a growing area population that’s expected to reach nearly 1.4 million people by 2040, including Tucson’s estimated growth from 530,000 to nearly 720,000 people in this period.

ADOT also acknowledged that the I-10 system east of the I-19 interchange established in the 1960s, along traffic interchanges like Kino Parkway, are elements that currently “adversely impact traffic operational efficiency and safety” and will further degrade as traffic volumes increase.

The assessment lists some 495 crashes on average that have happened within the project limits from 2014 to 2018 and may be attributed to the old design of the interstate system.

The department also listed in the assessment that there is a high rate of crashes at the Barraza-Aviation connection at Alvernon.

To address these concerns, the long-term plan will be broken up into 18 projects to be completed in the next 15 to 20 years.