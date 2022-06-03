 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabino Canyon road improvement project completed

Janet Leslie walks along the newly repaved road at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area. Five miles of roads were repaved this spring.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

A repaving project in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area that required temporary closures has been completed, officials said.

About 5 miles of road within the recreation area were repaved and improved in the project that began in February. The work included repaving of roads and shoulders areas, vegetation removal and pavement preservation treatments in Sabino and Bear canyons.

The $2.2 million project was paid for through the Great America Outdoors Act, which is providing funds for federal land managers to address deferred maintenance and other infrastructure projects in national forests and grasslands.

The Sabino Canyon Recreation Area is one of the most popular outdoor destinations in the Tucson area — receiving more than one million visitors each year, according to officials with the Coronado National Forest.

The project occurred during the dry spring months to avoid effects on Sabino Creek’s water quality and fish populations, including the endangered Gila Chub.

The Sabino Canyon Recreation Area is always open for visitors. However, the bookstore, shuttle services, and visitor center are only open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Information regarding the canyon shuttle can be located at sabinocanyoncrawler.com/

