Sabino Canyon road improvement project completed

A repaving project in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area that required temporary closures has been completed, officials said.
About 5 miles of road within the recreation area were repaved and improved in the project that began in February. The work included repaving of roads and shoulders areas, vegetation removal and pavement preservation treatments in Sabino and Bear canyons.
The $2.2 million project was paid for through the Great America Outdoors Act, which is providing funds for federal land managers to address deferred maintenance and other infrastructure projects in national forests and grasslands.
The Sabino Canyon Recreation Area is one of the most popular outdoor destinations in the Tucson area — receiving more than one million visitors each year, according to officials with the Coronado National Forest.
The project occurred during the dry spring months to avoid effects on Sabino Creek’s water quality and fish populations, including the endangered Gila Chub.
The Sabino Canyon Recreation Area is always open for visitors. However, the bookstore, shuttle services, and visitor center are only open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Information regarding the canyon shuttle can be located at
sabinocanyoncrawler.com/
90+ photos that show Sabino Canyon through the years
Men on horseback in Sabino Canyon north of Tucson, ca. 1950s.
Ray Manley / Western Ways / file
A camping trip in Sabino Canyon by a company of Military students from the UA and Capt. Maxon in December 1903.
Arizona Historical Society
Sabino Canyon in 1904.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino Canyon, March 25, 1911.
Arizona Historical Society
Sabino Canyon in 1912.
Arizona Historical Society
Fishing for trout in Lower Sabino Canyon in May, 1951.
Tucson Citizen
Sabino Creek at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area north of Tucson, probably ca. 1950s.
Tucson Citizen
A dry Sabino Creek at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area north of Tucson, probably ca. 1950s.
Tucson Citizen
Undated photo of snow at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area north of Tucson. Probably ca. 1950s.
Tucson Citizen
Undated photo of snow at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area north of Tucson. Probably ca. 1950s.
Tucson Citizen
Fishing in Sabino Creek at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area north of Tucson. Probably ca. 1950s.
Tucson Citizen
Cookout at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area north of Tucson, ca. 1950s.
Ray Manley / Western Ways/ file
Undated photo of Sabino Canyon, probably 1950s. at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area north of Tucson.
Ray Manley
Construction crews work to deepen the lake in Sabino Canyon north of Tucson in March, 1951.
Arizona Daily Star
A boy fishes in the lake at Sabino Canyon north of Tucson in May, 1951, after it was stocked with trout for the first time.
Arizona Daily Star
People fish in the lake at Sabino Canyon north of Tucson in May, 1951, after it was stocked with trout for the first time.
Arizona Daily Star
Water gushes over the entire 90-foot width of the Lower Sabino Dam at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area north of Tucson in March, 1954, after a steady two-day rain. It was the heaviest flow over the dam since 1932.
Tucson Citizen
Sabino Creek at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area north of Tucson in March, 1956.
Tucson Citizen
A U.S. Geological Survey employee checks water level several hundred yards upstream from Lower Sabino Dam in 1956 at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area north of Tucson.
Tucson Citizen
Sabino Canyon on Nov. 4, 1963.
Arizona Historical Society
The yet-unfinished Sabino Canyon gatehouse, about a half mile away from the Visitor Center, was several days away from completion on September 2, 1969. The roadway throughout the area was repaved causing some temporary closing of certain recreation sites.
Dan Tortorell / Tucson Citizen
Civilian Conservation Corps workers make adobe bricks in lower Sabino Canyon.
Submitted Photo
Heavy rains produced a sizeable flow through Sabino Canyon on Dec. 29, 1972. Forty-four people were evacuated from the canyon area and search teams rescued a 15-year-old from floodwaters. Photo by Bruce Hopkins / Tucson Citizen
Bruce Hopkins / Tucson Citizen
Undated photo of rocks in Sabino Creek at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area north of Tucson.
Tucson Citizen
Filming the television series "Gunsmoke" in Lower Sabino Canyon. April 23, 1973.
Tucson Citizen
Hundreds of cars parked haphazardly along Sabino Canyon Road outside Sabino Canyon National Recreation Area north of Tucson in March, 1974, before the parking lot was expanded and vehicles were banned from the canyon.
P. K. Weis / Tucson Citizen
Cars parked haphazardly along Sabino Canyon Road outside Sabino Canyon National Recreation Area north of Tucson in March, 1974, before the parking lot was expanded and vehicles were banned from the canyon.
P. K. Weis / Tucson Citizen
People jump into Sabino Creek at the Sabino Canyon National Recreation Area north of Tucson in September, 1981.
Peter Weinberger / Tucson Citizen
A shuttle bus ferries passengers into Sabino Canyon National Recreation Area north of Tucson in June, 1978. The service was offered only in Upper Sabino until more trams were delivered. Vehicles were banned permanently in 1981.
H. Darr Beiser / Tucson Citizen
Sabino Canyon National Recreation Area north of Tucson in September, 1981.
Peter Weinberger / Tucson Citizen
A tram loaded with passengers crosses Sabino Creek in Sabino Canyon National Recreation Area north of Tucson in September, 1981.
Peter Weinberger / Tucson Citizen
People play volleyball in the "lake" behind the dam on Sabino Creek at Sabino Canyon National Recreation Area north of Tucson in September, 1981.
Peter Weinberger / Tucson Citizen
Maria Reyna, left, and friend Gena Vidal cool off in a pool at Sabino Canyon National Recreation Area north of Tucson during record heat on June, 26, 1990.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Maria Reyna, left, and friend Gena Vidal have a water fight in a pool at Sabino Canyon National Recreation Area north of Tucson during record heat on June, 26, 1990.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Neil Meicke enjoys his day off as an electrician to take advantage of some cool water at Sabino Canyon north of stop #8 just about a 1/4 mile from the top of the Canyon. Meicke was there with his wife Terrie Meicke and daughter Caitlin, age 5. Photo taken in May, 1997.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Water and winter visitors roll through Sabino Canyon...One day after rains drenched Tucson, the weather was good enough to lure tramloads of visitors yesterday to Sabino Canyon, where water deposited by recent storms ran freely in Feb., 1998.
Mary Chind / Tucson Citizen
Early evening walkers climb the hill leading out of Sabino Canyon as the summer sky turns to night in July, 1998.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Jason Poore of Louisville, Kentucky, jumps from a rockface in an area known as the "crack" a popular water hole in Sabino Canyon between stops #8 and #9, in Aug. 2000.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
U.S. Forest Service crews clear debris and destroyed chunks of roadway from the road above the second creek crossing in Sabino Canyon in July, 1999.
Jeffry Scott / Arizona Daily Star
Stephanie Garmon and Ray Lilly make their way over a Sabino Canyon bridge after a torrential rain in July, 1999.
Xavier Gallegos / Tucson Citizen
Bob Keeler and his 11-year-old son John enjoy cool water from recent storms flowing over the lower Sabino Canyon dam in July, 1999.
Xavier Gallegos / Tucson Citizen
Todd Craven and his brother Scott Craven remove a log from the lower Sabino Canyon area in July, 1999. Volunteers helped clean up the debris that was scattered all over Sabino Canyon after heavy rain.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
Out for a cool walk in the park. That is just what these folks are doing as they are getting their exercise in by walking in and out of the Sabino Canyon area in August, 2000.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Pleasant Valley Hotshots make their way toward a waiting helicopter to take them to Rattlesnake Ridge to fight a lightning-caused fire in June, 2000.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
A saguaro is sillouetted as the Rattlesnake Ridge fire rages down the southern side of the Santa Catalina Mountains near Sabino Canyon on June 7, 2000.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Rogan Cudworth plays in the water at Sabino Canyon's "The Crack" area, a popular area because of running water and sand-like beaches, in March, 2000.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Sabino Canyon Visitors walk up the road as the vivid color of the sunset glows in the background February 24, 2002.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
This mountain lion, shown in May, 2004, which was captured near Sabino Canyon, might have died had she not been caught.
Scottsdale Wildlife and Rehabilitation
A tram carries passengers across a bridge as a high-flowing Sabino Creek tumbles by in Sabino Canyon on August 9, 2010.
Greg Bryan / Arizona Daily Star
Water from a high-flowing Sabino Creek rolls past a small tree in Sabino Canyon in Tucson, Ariz., August 9, 2010.
Greg Bryan / Arizona Daily Star
Mountain bikers take advantage of the beautiful scenery in the upper Sabino Canyon/Aspen Draw area in the Catalinas. Photo taken 9/26/10.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Reddish brown ferns show the start of autumn color in upper Sabino Canyon/Aspen Draw area in the Catalinas. Photo taken 9/26/10
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Visitors walk and run into Sabino Canyon early in the morning on December 28, 2011, in Tucson, Ariz. The local residents usually arrive early to exercise for their wellness, said Larry Pratt, a recreation project manager with the US Forest Service.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Alison Matson gets come help from Alex Decker as they both cross the creek in Sabino Canyon on December 28, 2011, in Tucson, Ariz. Residents and winter visitors come to Sabino during the Holiday break to walk, run or bicycle for their general wellness, get close to nature, ride the shuttle or search for some peace and quiet.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
An animated Dan Granger, a Sabino Canyon volunteer naturalist, holds a bobcat during a puppet show he performed in front of children and adults at the annual Music in the Canyon by the Friends of Sabino Canyon March 6, 2011.
A.E. Araiza/Arizona Daily Star
Shuttle driver Janell Gardner works her way through a traffic jam down Sabino Canyon as she follows one shuttle and slides by another going up the canyon on Wednesday, December 28, 2011, in Tucson, Ariz. What Gardner likes most about driving through the canyon, is the canyon itself. Residents and winter visitors come to Sabino during the Holiday break to walk, run or bicycle for their general wellness, get close to nature, ride the shuttle or search for some peace and quiet.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Members of the group, the Desert Sons performed at the annual Music in the Canyon by the Friends of Sabino Canyon on March 6, 2011, in Tucson, Ariz. There was music, food, raffles, and activities for children at the event.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Dave Konigsberg and family make their way along the Blackett's Ridge Trail trail in Sabino Canyon on, November 8, 2011.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
A full moon rises above a saguaro forest on the Blackett's Ridge Trail trail in Sabino Canyon on November 8, 2011.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Large boulders are seen near tram stop number 2 at Sabino Canyon on April 11, 2011 in Tucson, Ariz. Large boulders, like these near Tram Stop 2 in Sabino Canyon, likely tumbled from higher in the canyon at some unknown time in the past during a rock fall or landslide. Sometime in the distant future, they will be worn down to pebbles and sand and washed out of the canyon.
Dean Knuth / Arizona Daily Star
A rock flow seen at the end of the tram route at stop 9 at Sabino Canyon on April 11, 2011 in Tucson, Ariz. This dramatic debris flow, a result of a powerful 2006 flood in Sabino Canyon, is near Tram Stop 9 at the end of the canyon road. For an April 17 Vamos cover story, we plan to describe and show a sort of self-guided tour of geologic sites visible along the road in Sabino Canyon.
Dean Knuth / Arizona Daily Star
A hiker makes his way through rock formations near tram stop 8 at Sabino Canyon on April 11, 2011 in Tucson, Ariz. hiker navigates an expanse of gneiss rock near Tram Stop 8 in Sabino Canyon. It's a site where pockets and natural tanks in the rock sometimes hold water from rainfall or high stream flows.
Dean Knuth / Arizona Daily Star
Randy Strissel and Glenna Strissel of Marysville, Tennessee, walk among rocks where water would normally be flowing near tram stop #8 in Sabino Canyon on July 5, 2012.
David Sanders/Arizona Daily Star
A Coues White-tailed deer pauses right next to the road at Sabino Canyon. Whether it is on the road or along a trail, there are plenty of sights to please and entice the senses. The photo was taken in Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A walker begins the long drop into Sabino Canyon which can be a good choice to as a means to work off those Thanksgiving dinner calories. Whether it is on the road or along a trail, there are plenty of sights to please and entice the senses. The photo was taken in Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros are on a blooming binge in Sabino Canyon northeast of Tucson. Photo taken on May 13, 2016.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Korean middle school student Heidi Choi Hyun Hee, 13, documents her experience crossing a Sabino Creek in Jan., 2016, while taking a tram as she and fellow students explore the canyon. Students from Magee and Secrist Middle Schools and Safford K-8 Magnet School joined the Korean students as they took a tram up Sabino Canyon then stopped to have lunch then wander around the area.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Hikers trek a tree-shaded trail in the Upper Sabino Canyon area high in the Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on June 5, 2016.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon rains have brought vibrant green hues to the deserts of Sabino Canyon on September 8, 2016.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
A group of women stand on a bridge as they watch one of their party walk into the creek at Sabino Canyon National Recreation Area in Tucson, on August 7, 2016.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Ron Gonzales walks over a water-covered bridge at Sabino Canyon National Recreation Area as he gives his wife Mary a piggyback ride in Tucson, on August 7, 2016.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Snow melt from Mt. Lemmon has made its way down into Sabino Canyon filling up Sabino creek with water on January 11, 2017.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Visitors admire the water in Sabino Creek at the first crossing aboard the Sabino Canyon Tours tram at Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road, on Aug. 31, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Naomy Robles, 7, sits atop dad Raul's shoulder while they bask in the water cascading over Sabino Dam as visitors to Sabino Canyon enjoy a cooling-off in the abundant monsoon runoff flow near the Sabino Dam in 2017.
Mike Christy, Arizona Daily Star 2017
With creek levels low, Mie Welsch, right, and 12-year-old daughter Jamie are able to traverse the route across Sabino Creek south of the dam as Autumn color still clings to the branches on trees dotting Sabino Creek at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5900 N. Sabino Canyon Road, on Jan. 5, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Autumn color still clings to the branches on trees dotting Sabino Creek at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5900 N. Sabino Canyon Road, on Jan. 5, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Young girls toe the slippery rocks at the Sabino Dam at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road, on March 8, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. The creek is finally flowing with winter runoff following more than 150 days of dry conditions.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Santa Catalina Volunteer Patrol volunteer Marty Horowitz, helps a group of visitors with trail information at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road, Jan. 4, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. Volunteers with the SCVP have helped Sabino Canyon visitors with trail information and general assistance amid the partial government shutdown.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
A hiker reaches the rocky top of Blackett's Ridge in Sabino Canyon.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Hikers make their way along Sabino Creek as the first hints of autumn color appear in Sabino Canyon.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Rural Metro Fire firefighters send a life vest out on a line to a man stranded in Sabino Creek floodwaters in Sabino Canyon Recreation Area on Feb. 15, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. The man had been stuck on the tree in the middle of a raging Sabino Creek for several hours after having been swept down from a tram crossing upstream.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Visitors to Sabino Canyon partake in the glorious desert Spring weather on April 2, 2019 in Tucson.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Visitors to Sabino Canyon board the new transitional shuttle for a ride to the top on April 2, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Visitors to Sabino Canyon partake of the glorious desert weather on April 2, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Visitors to Sabino Canyon partake of the glorious desert Spring weather on April 2, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Visitors to Sabino Canyon partake of the glorious desert Spring weather on April 2, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Coronado National Forest spokeswoman Heidi Schewel says the shuttles will have “headphones for the narrated educational program.” She also said a “program that’s already packaged” will replace drivers’ narration along the route.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Troy Edwards, a shuttle driver in training, left, and Gary Youngling, a volunteer with Santa Catalina Volunteer Patrol, take a ride on the new electric shuttles at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Four other open-air shuttles are being tested by a California-based company.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
The new Sabino Canyon electric crawlers make their way down the canyon road during the launch of the shuttles at the park, on Nov. 9, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
After reviewing feedback visitors submitted in 2017 to the U.S. Forest Service, members of Friends of Sabino Canyon worked with Sen. Martha McSally, left, then a representative, to allow competitive bidding for a new shuttle service.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
David Hutchens, TEP president and CEO, said the new shuttle service for Sabino Canyon is just one of many projects the company is working on to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A group of saguaro cacti are surrounded by ocotillo and lush green scenery along the Bear Canyon trail with green lush scenery at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26th, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Hikers walk along the Bear Canyon trail with green lush scenery at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26th, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
In 2020, the Sabino Canyon creek was dry for 216 days, the most since 1990. Then we went abruptly to the wettest month in Tucson history in July 2021. Here, a Sabino Canyon visitor, Brad Balla, sits on a rock near the bottom of the Sabino Dam last month.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Two people stand in a pool near the bottom of the Sabino dam at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26th, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tyler Claiborn sits on a rock playing in the water while watching his daughter play in a pool near the bottom of the Sabino dam at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26th, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A gentleman rests on a rock near the bottom of the Sabino Dam at Sabino Canyon Recreational Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on July 26, 2021.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
