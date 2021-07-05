Scientists disagree on climate change pushing trogon's decline

This year's sharp decline of elegant trogons in the face of record drought "is just another piece of the overall jigsaw puzzle that is alarming or should be alarming, regarding climate change, as Southern Arizona naturalist and trogon researcher Rick Taylor sees it.

"You shouldn’t see such radical population swings, you should not see this in trogons, all things being equal," he said of this year's Tucson Audubon Society survey that found 68 of the flaming crimson-colored birds in five Southeast Arizona mountain ranges compared to 201 in 2020.

But the scientists who study climate and our changing climate don't all agree on whether or how much of a footprint our continuously warming weather has had in this latest drought.

As some climate scientists see it, the link between this region's recent rainfall deficit and human-caused climate change is not clear-cut. Several say there's no way to know if this region's recent extreme dry weather is tied to climate change without doing a full-scale study of the kind that have increasingly been conducted in recent years of short-term climate phenomena.