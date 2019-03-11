A Scottish man pleaded guilty in Pima County Superior Court on Monday to molesting four boys in Pima County in 2014 who were under the age of 15.
Jordan Kemlo, 22, was convicted of five felony counts, including attempted sexual conduct and molestation with a minor under 15 for crimes he committed when he was 17.
Kemlo had been in Tucson from February to May 2014, visiting family. After he returned to Scotland, a victim, who was under 14-years-old at the time, said Kemlo had sexually abused him several times a week for two months.
When Tucson police interviewed Kemlo over the phone, he admitted to sexually abusing the boy many times over the two-month period. Police later discovered Kemlo had allegedly sexually abused three other boys during his visit to Tucson.
Kemlo also admitted to molesting multiple children in Scotland, the police report says.
In 2015, he was sentenced to four years in a Scotland prison for molesting a boy for nearly three-and-a-half years, according to Arizona Daily Star archives. The boy was 6 when Kemlo began abusing him, and Kemlo was 14 years old.
In February, he was extradited from Scotland to the United States for molesting the four Pima County boys.
Kemlo’s collective felony convictions come with a prison sentence between 18 to 46 years, with a presumptive sentence of 32-and-a-half years, as well as lifetime probation and registry to a sex-offender list. Kemlo’s sentence could include up to $200,000 in restitution to the victims.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 22.