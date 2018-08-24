Sen. John McCain will discontinue medical treatment for his brain cancer, his family said in a statement.
"The progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," the family said on social media.
McCain has been battling his brain caner in Arizona since his diagnosis last summer.
McCain's family released the following statement:
“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”
“Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."
McCain is a decorated military veteran who spent more than five years in prison camps.
He went from the House of Representatives to the Senate in 1986, following the retirement of Barry Goldwater.
The McCain family has a retreat south of Sedona, where he has stayed during the past several months of treatment for brain cancer. He was diagnosed in July 2017.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey called McCain an "American hero" Friday morning, saying the senator always puts "country before self."
"From Vietnam to the halls of the U.S. Senate, the spirit of service and civility that has guided Senator McCain's life stands as a model for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation," Ducey said in a statement. "Angela and I had the great privilege of visiting with Senator McCain and Cindy in May. Then and now, our prayers and our hearts are with them and their entire family."
Congresswoman Martha McSally said she too is praying for McCain and his family.
"John McCain's life has been one of service and sacrifice. His strength and resolve enabled him to endure 5½ years as a prisoner of war, and to continue to serve his country for decades," McSally said in a statement. "I have been praying for Senator McCain and his family during this difficult time, and continue to ask for God's grace and comfort for him and his family.”
1973: John McCain
LCDR John S. Mccain III smilingly limps down ramp for welcoming on arrival, Wednesday, March 14,1973 from Hanoi. John is son of ADM. Mccain who directed vietnam war. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1973: POW John McCain
John S. McCain III is escorted by Lt. Cmdr. Jay Coupe Jr., public relations officer, March 14, 1973, to Hanoi's Gia Lam Airport after the POW was released. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)
Horst Faas
1973: Clark Air Base John McCain
Navy Lt. Cmdr. John McCain III peers at camera counter during shopping tour on Friday, March 16,1973 at Clark Air Base exchange. McCain, son of the former commander-in chief of the Pacific Fleet, was released by the North Vietnamese in Hanoi Wednesday. (AP Photo/GT)
GT
1973: McCain
Lt. Commander John S. McCain III, a POW for over five years, waves to well wishers March 18, 1973 after arriving at Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Florida. At left is his wife, and son Doug, who is on crutches after breaking his leg in a soccer game. McCain is the son of Adm. John S. McCain Jr, who commanded the U.S. Forces in the Pacific until his retirement. (AP Photo)
AP
1974: McCain
U.S. Navy Commander John S. McCain 3rd, a guest of the South Vietnamese government, visits the Holt orphanage in Saigon, Vietnam, on Oct. 30, 1974. The institution cares for many youngsters fathered by American G.I.s. McCain, son of the admiral who commanded U.S. forces in the Pacific at the height of the Vietnam War, was shot down over Hanoi and spent several years as a POW. (AP Photo/Dang Van Phuoc)
DANG VAN PHUOC
1974: McCain
U.S. Navy Commander John S. McCain 3rd, a guest of the South Vietnamese government, visits an orphanage that cares for youngsters fathered by American G.I.s. in Saigon, Vietnam, on Oct. 30, 1974. McCain, a son of the admiral who commanded U.S. forces in the Pacific at the height of the Vietnam War, was shot down over Hanoi and spent several years as a POW. (AP Photo/Dang Van Phuoc)
DANG VAN PHUOC
1978: REAGAN LANDON RUTTLIEDGE MCCAIN
Former California Governor Ronald Reagan, center, actor Michael Landon, second from right, and the governor's wife Nancy, third from left, greet former POWs during a reunion party in Los Angeles May 28 1978. Party featured engtertainers from film and television. At left, U.S. Navy Capt., Howard Ruttledge and his wife, Phyllis' at right is U.S. Navy Commander John McCain. (AP Photo/Brich)
BRICH
1985: McCain
U.S. Rep. John McCain III, R-Ariz., holds a photo of a marker in Hanoi at Truc Bach Lake where he parachuted after being shot down as a Navy pilot in the Vietnam War. McCain, who was a POW for five and one half years in Hanoi, is in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 18, 1985 en route to Hanoi to visit this site. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)
JIM BOURDIER
1986: John McCain
U. S. Sen John McCain shown in 1986. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1988: Republican National Convention
Sen. John McCain of Arizona makes a point during his address to the Republican National Convention Monday, August 16, 1988 in New Orleans. Monday was the opening day of the convention at the Superdome. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
Ron Edmonds
1992: John Kerry, John McCain
In this Dec. 1, 1992 file photo, Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., left, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs, listens to Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., a former POW in Vietnam, during a hearing of the committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The committee released classified testimony detailing the Pentagon's intelligence gathering efforts in Vietnam. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
RON EDMONDS
1996: JOHN MCCAIN, MAI VAN ON
Mai Van On gestures to U.S. Senator John McCain, left, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1996 while describing how he pulled on McCain's parachute to save him from Hanoi's Truc Bach lake in 1967. McCain, then a U.S. bomber pilot in the Vietnam War, was shot down over Hanoi 29 years ago. (AP Photo/Hong Sam)
HONG SAM
1999: McCain
Presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to senior citizens in Sun City, Ariz. Wednesday June 2, 1999, where he spoke on his desires to change the social security system, and to allow private investment of a small portion of social security benefits. At left is a poster of McCain as a naval aviator during the Vietnam war. (AP Photo/Ken Levine)
KEN LEVINE
1999: McCain family
Republican presidential candidate John McCain and his wife Cindy pose with their children in this undated photo. Children are, from left: Meghan, 14; Bridget, 8; Jimmy, 11; and Jack, 13. Bridget was adopted from an orphanage in Bangladesh. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
2000: Mccain Vietnam
John McCain scolds a Vietnamese boy begging for money on the banks of Lake Truc Bach in Hanoi, Vietman on April 27, 2000 where McCain was pulled ashore after his plane was shot down in October 1967. McCain had earlier given the boy money but lost his temper and told him to go away after the child asked a second time for a handout. McCain was visiting as Vietnam marked the 25th anniversary of the end of the war. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder)
David Guttenfelder
2008: John McCain, Cindy McCain
In this Jan. 19, 2008 file photo, Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., uses a cheetah hand puppet to make her husband laugh as they ride the "Straight Talk Express" campaign bus to a polling station on the day of South Carolina's Republican presidential primary in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Charles Dharapak
2008: John McCain
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., greets supporters as he enters a campaign rally at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia
2008: John McCain, Arnold Schwarzenegger
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. hugs California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, Friday, Oct. 31, 2008 during a rally at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. At right is McCain's daughter Meghan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
2008: John McCain, Cindy McCain
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally at the Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2008. His wife, Cindy, is at right. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
2008: John McCain
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. speaks at a rally outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Nov. 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster))
Carolyn Kaster
2008: McCain, Palin
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, is joined by Gov. Sarah Palin, R-Alaska, during a rally with supporters on election night in Phoenix, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
2009: John McCain
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. listens during remarks of the Fiscal Responsibility Summit, hosted by President Barack Obama, not pictured, Monday, Feb. 23, 2009, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
2010: John McCain, Cindy McCain
A victorious Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, walks on stage with his wife Cindy McCain, as he waves to hundreds of supporters after his race for U.S. Senate was called against his closest challenger, Democrat Rodney Glassman, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010, at a Republican election night party in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
2012: John McCain
Sen. John McCain clowns around on the podium during sound check the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
2014: John McCain, Cindy McCain
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife, Cindy McCain, watch the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, May 17, 2014, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
2015: John McCain
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., gets on an elevator after being on the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 4, 2015, to vote on amendments to the annual defense authorization bill. The GOP-led Senate plowed ahead Wednesday on a $612 billion annual defense policy bill despite a White House veto threat and the Democratic leader's claim that it is an exercise in futility.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
2015: John McCain, Larry Spencer, John R. Pedevillano,
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, and Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. Larry Spencer, right, stand for photographs as they honor Retired U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt., John R. Pedevillano, 93, of College Park, Md., center, with the Presidential Unit Citation with one Oak Leaf Cluster during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 7, 2015. Pedevillano served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as the youngest bombardier in the 306th Bomb Group, flew six combat missions and survived being shot down by Nazi fighter pilots. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
2016: John McCain
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, during the committee's hearing with Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart on worldwide threats. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
2016: Serbia US Migrants
U.S. Sen. John McCain visits a refugee centre at the train station in Adasevci, about 100 km (62 miles) west from Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2016. Sen. McCain and a U.S. Congress delegation pledged assistance to Serbia and other countries along the Balkan migrant route. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
2016: Congress Defense Budget
In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, accompanied by committee members Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., center, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., participate in a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
J. Scott Applewhite
2016: Election Senate McCain
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. waves to supporters as he arrives for his victory party prior to officially announcing his victory over Democratic, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
2017: John McCain
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., applauds during the break in the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Nationals won 3-2. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta