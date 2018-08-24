Sen. John McCain will discontinue medical treatment for his brain cancer, his family said in a statement.

"The progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," the family said on social media.

McCain has been battling his brain caner in Arizona since his diagnosis last summer.

McCain's family released the following statement:

“Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

McCain is a decorated military veteran who spent more than five years in prison camps.

He went from the House of Representatives to the Senate in 1986, following the retirement of Barry Goldwater.

The McCain family has a retreat south of Sedona, where he has stayed during the past several months of treatment for brain cancer. He was diagnosed in July 2017.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey called McCain an "American hero" Friday morning, saying the senator always puts "country before self."

"From Vietnam to the halls of the U.S. Senate, the spirit of service and civility that has guided Senator McCain's life stands as a model for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation," Ducey said in a statement. "Angela and I had the great privilege of visiting with Senator McCain and Cindy in May. Then and now, our prayers and our hearts are with them and their entire family."

Congresswoman Martha McSally said she too is praying for McCain and his family.  

"John McCain's life has been one of service and sacrifice. His strength and resolve enabled him to endure 5½ years as a prisoner of war, and to continue to serve his country for decades," McSally said in a statement. "I have been praying for Senator McCain and his family during this difficult time, and continue to ask for God's grace and comfort for him and his family.”

Sen. Jeff Flake also added a similar sentiment, saying "God bless and keep this wonderful man and his family." 

