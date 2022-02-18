 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services affected by Presidents Day holiday
top story
SERVICES AFFECTED BY PRESIDENTS DAY HOLIDAY

Services affected by Presidents Day holiday

  • Updated

Sun Tran buses and the streetcar will operate on a regular schedule Monday, Presidents' Day.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services Monday will be delayed by one day, as will collections the rest of the week. Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd.

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be open Monday. That includes the Ajo landfill, and the Ryan Airfield, Sahuarita and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have regular collections Monday. Call 744-2600 for more information.

Pima County Library

Pima County libraries will be closed Monday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices are closed Monday.

Bus

Sun Tran buses and the streetcar will operate on a regular schedule Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com.

Post offices

Closed Monday.

Banks

Most closed Monday. Call yours to confirm.

School districts

Open Monday.

University of Arizona, Pima Community College

Campuses open Monday.

Motor Vehicle Division

Offices closed Monday.

Emissions

Test stations open Monday.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News