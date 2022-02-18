Services affected by Presidents Day holiday

City garbage, recycling
The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services Monday will be delayed by one day, as will collections the rest of the week. Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd.
County garbage, recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations will be open Monday. That includes the Ajo landfill, and the Ryan Airfield, Sahuarita and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will have regular collections Monday. Call 744-2600 for more information.
Pima County Library
Pima County libraries will be closed Monday.
Other services
City, county, state and federal offices are closed Monday.
Bus
Sun Tran buses and the streetcar will operate on a regular schedule Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com.
Post offices
Closed Monday.
Banks
Most closed Monday. Call yours to confirm.
School districts
Open Monday.
University of Arizona, Pima Community College
Campuses open Monday.
Motor Vehicle Division
Offices closed Monday.
Emissions
Test stations open Monday.