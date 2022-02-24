Sheriff's office: Border Patrol agent says man he shot, killed was about to throw rock

During a follow-up interview, the agent said that Cruz-Marcos, at some point after being apprehended, threw a punch “and struck him in the left shoulder with the fist glancing up into the agent’s cheek,” according to the news release.

The agent said he then tackled Cruz-Marcos, who went into a crouch position, with head down and hands under his body. The struggle continued, the agent said, and he said Cruz-Marcos threw his elbow backwards into the agent while trying to get up from the ground.

Cruz-Marcos broke free from the struggle, according to the agent’s account.

“The subject (Cruz-Marcos) then ran approximately six feet away before picking up a large rock and turning back towards the agent making a throwing motion with the hand that held the rock,” the release said.

The agent said he fired his gun an unknown number of times, in fear for his life and safety. The second agent arrived and noticed Cruz-Marcos was wounded and called for back-up help.