The DEA agent shot and killed in a gunfight on a train stopped in Tucson was remembered Friday as a loving family man who was passionate about his drug-fighting job.

Law enforcement officers joined onlookers on the long procession to Calvary Chapel, where family and colleagues gathered to say goodbye to Michael Garbo, 51.

“Mike lived a life devoted to serving and caring for others,” said Pastor Jonathan Alameda. "He Honorably passed away on Oct. 4 while serving his city and his nation."

Garbo was killed in a gunfight at the Amtrak station in downtown Tucson that started soon after the discovery of a bag of marijuana and related products. Another DEA agent and a Tucson Police officer were wounded in the shootout. One man was killed and another man with him has been arrested on drug charges.

Garbo was a former Nashville police officer who joined the DEA in 2005. His DEA career to Arizona, Afghanistan and then back to Arizona by 2011.

During the eulogy several speakers mentioned Garbo's passion for his work, but they all noted his true loves in life: being a husband to his wife Vida, and a father to their teen daughter, Alexis.

More than one speaker mentioned how Garbo would always make time to attend his daughter's dance recital or spend some down time with his wife.

“I hope you will know that we know he did not serve alone. His sacrifice is your sacrifice,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in remarks directed to Garbo’s family. “Today we honor a hero who gave his life in service of his country and his community. We will not forget him.”

Sgt. David Ortiz, a friend and colleague, recalled Garbo's propensity for worrying about his daughter, especially when she was getting her driver's license.

"He was proud of her and at the same time worried about her and what other stupid drivers were on the road," Ortiz said. "He loved you very much, Alexis."

Speakers at the ceremony ranged from Garbo’s colleagues at the DEA to Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to dignitaries from the federal government. Earlier, the family was visited by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to a news release.

"We stand together because that is how we operated on a daily basis. As one team," said Jesse Chamberlain, a Tucson police sergeant and co-head on the Counter Narcotics Alliance. "That was Mike's vision."

Chamberlain described Garbo as a man dedicated to his job of drug interdiction and to his team, which was made up of agents and officers from various agencies.

Garbo's loss, according to Chamberlain, is immeasurable.

"I can tell you, our team is broken," Chamberlain said. "Our team is hurting, but as a team, we're going to get through this and we will honor Mike's sacrifice by returning to the fight."

That image of Garbo as a fighter and man willing to lay down his life was echoed by other speakers, particularly DEA Administrator Ann Milgram.

"There was nothing that Mike Garbo loved more than being out in the field and on the street with his team. Mike loved doing drug interdiction work and he knew that his work mattered," Milgram said.

Milgram praised Garbo for his actions at the Amtrak station, crediting his actions that morning with saving the lives of passengers and the crew aboard the train on its way from Los Angeles to New Orleans.

At the end of the ceremony, dozens of agents and officers lined up in formation as Garbo's casket draped with an American flag was brought out to a color guard. Bagpipers played "Amazing Grace," and a gun salute and helicopters flew low over the church.

A dispatcher called Garbo's call-sign, one final time.

"DEA Supervisory Agent Michael Garbo, thank you for your dedication, loyalty and service to the United States of America. For nearly 30 years, you have served the public with integrity, character and honor. We thank you for your dedication. Your sacrifice will not be forgotten. Rest in Peace."

