Tucson's intense dust storm, weekend storm captured on social media

The monsoon storm that rolled in Saturday, July 10, brought powerful winds and dust storms, also know as a haboob, to Pima County.
Here are 15 pictures and videos of the storm through the eyes of social media users:
Haboob moving through Tucson now! Visibility less than 1/4 mile in many locales. Here is a view from our office. Wind gust to 55 MPH just observed at DM Air Force Base. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8qtr7Op3LH— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 11, 2021
Wow!!! I’ve never seen this before in all my 36 years in Tucson. #azwx Yes you may use it just give me credit. pic.twitter.com/R7iyE5mEuX— Christian Garcia (@christianfotoaz) July 11, 2021
It’s a rare Tucson dust storm. We usually send our dust toward Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/1WhrzAdNlk— Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) July 11, 2021
A large haboob engulfed the area under a sea of dust, presaging a night of rain, wind and lightning over #WetTucson, the first big storm of #Monsoon2021. More images from the season thus far to be found here > https://t.co/wpNrGaY8Qb pic.twitter.com/wKTp3amD17— Kelly Presnell (@KellyPresnell) July 11, 2021
Tonight's Haboob west of Tucson Arizona. 7/10/21 #azwx #StormHour #ThePhotoHour #Sunset #Haboob #DustStorm #Arizona #VisitTucson #SonyAlpha #AmazingSkies #Clouds Arizona's Monsoon Season is really in gear now! pic.twitter.com/EHABudFguy— Preston Garbe Photography (@GarbePreston) July 11, 2021
Patio Storm Chasing #TucsonMonsoon #Eastside ⛈🌵 pic.twitter.com/azbLb4pYOg— Rafael A. Meza (@Section11Cat) July 11, 2021
Here's evidence the Southwest summer #monsoon is in full swing. Don't watch the bubbling cumulus towers for too long; otherwise, you'll end up in a hypnotic trance!⚠️ 🌩 Parts of southern AZ (includes Phoenix & Tucson) are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 AM MDT. pic.twitter.com/Ba3dY4evcM— Divergent Weather (@DivergentWx) July 11, 2021