 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson's intense dust storm, weekend storm captured on social media
editor's pick top story

Tucson's intense dust storm, weekend storm captured on social media

Dust from a haboob obscures the skyline, the precursor to a large monsoon storm that swept through the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 10, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The monsoon storm that rolled in Saturday, July 10, brought powerful winds and dust storms, also know as a haboob, to Pima County.

Here are 15 pictures and videos of the storm through the eyes of social media users:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amy Brown (@amygbrown)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lisa (@lisadunagan5)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allison📍 (@pins.on.a.map)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JDP (@jay.albs)

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires advance as heat wave covers West

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News