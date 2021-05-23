Some in Ducey's GOP question his tax plan

There are two parts to what the Republican governor wants to do.

The first is compressing all the tax brackets down to a single 2.5%. That compares with current brackets with rates as low as 2.59% for individuals with incomes of up to $26,500 — double that for married couples filing jointly — and as high as 4.5% on incomes above $159,000 for individuals and $318,000 for couples.

But Ducey's proposal contains an absolute cap of 4.5% on anyone's income.

That's designed to help those who are affected by voter approval of Proposition 208 in 2020. It imposes a 3.5% income tax surcharge on earnings above $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples to help raise up to $940 million a year for public education.

Technically speaking, that law can't be voided by the Legislature because it was voter approved. But putting in a 4.5% overall cap effectively means those high-income individuals will be paying just 1% on everything else, with the state using $370 million of other cash to make up the difference.

"So what you're saying is, all the taxpayers are paying taxes to the state for the services they provide,'' Cook said. "But we're going to take all the taxpayer money, backfill a certain portion of higher earners' tax bills? How's that fair?"