Some pharmacies in Tucson area make COVID-19 vaccine available to those at least 65

Prioritized Pima County residents can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine at select grocery stores, but like other vaccination sites, availability is limited.

There are currently 11 local pharmacies at Fry’s and Safeway stores offering vaccines to those 65 and older, including nine in Tucson, one in Sahuarita and one in Green Valley.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is a collaboration between the federal government, states and national pharmacy partners and aims to expand access to vaccines for the general public.

The state is ramping up its portion of the federal pharmacy partner program, with the goal of having shots available at 800 stores throughout the state, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The agency advises people to use its Vaccine Finder tool at www.azdhs.gov to find a vaccination location near them.