Hacienda HealthCare's board member resigning
PHOENIX — The longest-serving board member of an embattled Arizona long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth is resigning.
Tom Pomeroy says his resignation is effective Friday, March 1. He's been a member of Hacienda HealthCare's board of directors for 38 years and was serving as the board's director.
In a statement Thursday, Pomeroy says he is stepping down to allow new leadership to come in.
Hacienda has been in turmoil since a 29-year-old patient gave birth Dec. 29.
A nurse whose DNA Phoenix police says matches a sample from the baby has pleaded not guilty to charges that he raped the woman.
Hacienda operates the only privately-run intermediate care facility in Arizona and serves 37 intellectually disabled children and adults.
Florence bans phone use while driving
The town of Florence has banned the use of phones while driving beginning in March.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that the Florence Town Council passed an ordinance Feb. 19 prohibiting the use of "portable wireless communication devices" while behind the wheel. The ordinance takes effect 30 days after the vote.
Law enforcement officials, public safety personnel and drivers making calls to emergency services are exempt from the ban. Drivers caught breaking the regulation face a fine of up to $250.
The state is considering a ban on phone use while driving that could take effect in 2021.
State will honor Grand Canyon with highway signs
Arizona will install 40 highway signs around the state commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Grand Canyon's designation as a national park.
Gov. Doug Ducey unveiled the signs at the state Capitol on Wednesday. He says the signs are a chance to celebrate the Grand Canyon as a treasure to the nation and to Arizona.
Arizona Office of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson said the signs will help promote the national park to visitors and to people who live in Arizona but have never visited.
She says the $30,000 cost is funded by the tourism office and Arizona Public Service, the electric utility.
The signs will replace some of the dozens commemorating Arizona's centennial in 2012.
Town apologizes to young reporter
The town of Patagonia is apologizing to a 12-year-old reporter after a marshal tried to stop her from following him.
Hilde Lysiak posted video Friday on her website, Orange Street News, of Patagonia's mayor saying officials "sincerely apologize" that her First Amendment rights had been violated.
Lysiak was following a tip while on her bicycle Feb. 18 when a local marshal in his patrol vehicle stopped her.
According to Lysiak, the marshal threatened to put her in jail if she continued to follow law enforcement.
In video from their interaction, the marshal tells her she can film him but sharing the footage online is illegal.
Mayor Andrea Wood said at a town council meeting that officials encourage Lysiak's reporting aspirations.
The marshal has said the girl was interfering.
The Associated Press