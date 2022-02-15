State took nine months to investigate complaints about Tucson-area children's home

In the home's kitchen, an undated menu posted on the wall said sausage and cheese croissants and hot cocoa had been served for breakfast that day. But inspectors realized around 10 a.m. that the residents, who get up at 6 a.m., had not been fed. Ingredients for the menu's proposed lunch of chicken wraps and salad also was nowhere to be found, records show.

State law requires menus at live-in facilities to be closely followed and approved by a licensed dietician to ensure adequate nutrition. The Dream Builders staffer on duty that day told inspectors the menus aren't followed and said residents hadn't had breakfast yet because they qualify for free school breakfasts and lunches and those meals usually were not picked up until about 10:30 a.m.

Inspectors also found cases in which some children were not evaluated to determine their needs, or had not received the amount of counselling their treatment plan called for. In two cases, Dream Builders discharged children without the OK of a medical or mental-health provider and without the associated documentation required by law, inspectors found.