Street Smarts: Meyer and Rose Agron's success was a boon for service organizations

The same year, he had a two-story, 20,000- square-foot store built at the northwest corner of Swan Road and 22nd Street to move into.

In the early 1960s, Austin was working with a radio DJ from K-HOS 940AM named Bobby D. Meyers, who was doing a remote radio broadcast at Bargain Center Furniture.

Bobby D. saw one of the store’s sale items and exclaimed “Wow, that is a bargain!” He then asked Austin if he knew what the word “bargain” was in Spanish, which Austin didn’t know. So he told him it was “ganga.” From this Austin came up with the slogan “Hey, neighbor, that is a ganga!!,” which was used for years and was very popular among Tucsonans.

In 1964, The Tucson Jewish Community Council named Rose its Woman of the Year for some of the volunteer work she had done.

She died that October.

Around 1970, Austin bought property in a new subdivision in the Sabino Canyon area being built by Mel Zuckerman, who later founded the Canyon Ranch resort.

Zuckerman asked Austin, as well as the Ober family, which had also bought property on a little unnamed street, if they wanted to come up with a street name.