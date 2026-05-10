Anyone in Tucson hankering for a well-worn, dorm-room aesthetic is in luck.

The University of Arizona is hosting a four-day dorm move-out rummage sale over two weekends left behind by students who lived on campus, the school said in a news release.

The sale, the first one held by the UA since 2018, will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates: May 16-17 and May 23-24.

The sales are at ACE Recycling, 9110 S. Eisenhower Road, south of the airport near South Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway.

Each weekend, items will be priced at pennies on the dollar on the first day.

But, on the second day of the weekend sales, everything is free.

The first weekend will feature clothing, accessories and small household items left behind by students.

The second weekend will focus on furniture from the nearly 600 dorm rooms being replaced by the UA. Shoppers are asked to bring large, durable bags to carry purchased items.

Proceeds from the rummage sale benefit the Dorm Assistance Award, which supports low-income and first-generation students by paying a portion of their rent for a year, the release said.